More than 3,700 new COVID-19 cases confirmed statewide by FDOH

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 573,416 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 107 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Sunday morning’s update.
567,375 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
9,452 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Saturday’s totals.
FDOH says COVID deaths are primarily found one of two ways. Either through a query of the vital statistics database, which locates death certificates, or through the medical examiner. The updates from this weekend were from the medical examiner.
The report date for deaths reflects the date that the Department received the information regarding the death and does not necessarily reflect the date the death occurred.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 9,781 Residents: 9,674 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 107
Conditions and Care Deaths: 245 Hospitalizations* Residents: 686 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,490 (46%) Female: 5,026 (52%) Unknown/No data: 158 (<1%)
Race: Black: 914 (9%) White: 4,414 (46%) Other: 1,335 (14%) Unknown/No Data: 3,011 (31%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,499 (26%) Non-Hispanic: 3,477 (36%) Unknown/No Data: 3,698 (38%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,689 Residents: 6,635 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 54
Conditions and Care Deaths: 173 Hospitalizations* Residents: 384 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 3,030 (46%) Female: 3,440 (52%) Unknown/No data: 165 (<1%)
Race: Black: 398 (6%) White: 2,674 (40%) Other: 551 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,012 (45%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 629 (9%) Non-Hispanic: 2,351 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,655 (55%)
According to FDOH data, there not any deaths confirmed in either Manatee County or Sarasota County.
FDOH is reporting that Manatee County has had two new hospitalizations since Saturday’s update, while there have been a reduction of two hospitalizations confirmed in Sarasota County.
