First Alert Weather: Saturday, August 15, 2020 - Coastal showers & storms in the morning drifting inland during the afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Isolated showers and storms are possible for interior locations, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.
As an onshore flow continues across the Suncoast this will allow showers and thunderstorms to develop along coastal communities during the morning hours. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to progress eastward as the sea breeze moves inland. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 103-105 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 10.2, which is very high. Seas will be less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters.
