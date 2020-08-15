Early Voting for Florida Primary wraps-up this Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Early voting concluded on Saturday in Manatee County; while in Sarasota County, voters have until Sunday (August 16th) at 4pm to cast their ballots in the county’s early voting process.
According to the Sarasota County Supervisor of Election’s Office, more than 90,000 eligible voters took part in early primary voting either by mail or in person at one of five designated polling stations. In Manatee County, the Elections Supervisor’s office says more than 50,000 eligible voters also participated in the early voting option.
Suncoast voters who weren’t able to cast their vote early or request a vote-by-mail ballot before this weekend can vote on the Florida Primary Election Day, which is this coming Tuesday, August 18th at their designated polling location.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.