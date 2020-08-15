DeSantis appoints new sheriff in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - In Clay County, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a new sheriff on Saturday.
Former Clay County Sheriff, Darryl Daniels, was suspended by the governor this week after he was charged for tampering with evidence.
Daniels was elected in 2016 and is running for re-election.
In the meantime, the governor named Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s (FDLE) Matt Walsh as the interim sheriff.
Walsh has more than two decades of law enforcement experience.
