City of Sarasota extends public health emergency until August 28

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced that it will extend its declaration of a local citywide public health emergency through August 28.
The emergency order was issued on Friday by City Manager Tom Barwin, in consultation with Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch and City Attorney Robert Fournier.
The City of Sarasota reminds everyone that face coverings are now required in all indoor and outdoor public spaces within the city whenever proper social distancing cannot be maintained in accordance to CDC guidelines.
The temporary regulation took place on July 1, and it will be in place until October 28, unless it is shortened or extended.
