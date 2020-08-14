3-year-old Suncoast boy has special friendship with neighborhood sanitation workers

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Every Monday and Wednesday morning, 3-year-old Leo Caceres is waiting excitedly until he hears the wheels of his neighborhood waste collection trucks.
His dad, Dr. Juan Caceres, says that’s when Leo is ready to head out the door. Caceres, a Suncoast Chiropractor, tells ABC7 that his son has had a fascination with the trucks and workers since he was a year old.
“He calls them the ‘big truck and the guys.‘ Every time he hears them come on Mondays and Wednesdays he rushes outside to play with them,” said Carceres.
The feeling seems to be mutual. The workers play with Leo (who we are told is normally donning his Spiderman pajamas.) One worker in particular, says Juan, is always ready to duck behind his truck to dodge Leo’s spiderwebs.
“Every time, they make sure to honk the horn for him before they leave. It’s pretty cool to see,” said Carceres.
We couldn’t agree more.
