Murder suspect apprehended after chase in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s office have apprehended a suspect wanted for murder following a pursuit.
Just after noon, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Reginald Callaway. Officers say he refused to stop and a pursuit went into Bradenton. Police officers there also became involved.
Speeds reached 90 MPH and stop sticks were finally deployed on State Road 64 near Morgan Johnson Road. The suspect’s vehicle rolled over and caught fire. Callaway was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Blake Medical Center to receive treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are on scene investigating the crash.
