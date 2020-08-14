Manatee Co. urges residents to fill out Census

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents have six more weeks to respond to the 2020 Census and officials are urging those who haven’t to fill it out to avoid an undercount.
An undercount could cost the state and local community billions of dollars for programs and impact representation in Congress.
U.S. Census workers begin door-to-door visits this week to follow up at homes that haven’t yet responded. You can take the census online by visiting www.My2020Census.gov or by phone in English (844-330-2020). There are also options here in a foreign language.
The nationwide population count will end on Sept. 30, 2020, one month earlier than previously scheduled.
As of Thursday, Aug. 12, 56.6 percent of Manatee County residents have responded to the Census, trailing Florida’s overall count by about 4 percentage points.
