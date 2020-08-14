Manatee CARES Act to provide more funding for nonprofits

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Another round of Manatee CARES Act funding assistance will make grants available for additional nonprofit agencies and community organizations that are providing assistance and services during the pandemic.
Applications for the second round open Tuesday, Aug. 18 and are available for 500 applicants.
Here are the eligibility requirements for non-profits:
- 501(c)(6) nonprofits
- Home-based 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(6) nonprofits
- Nonprofits with an office located in a County adjacent to Manatee County (as long as the agency serves Manatee County residents)
A virtual session will be offered Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 10 a.m. for those interested.
