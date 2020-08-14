Florida tops 9,000 deaths, state adds feature to show date of COVID-related deaths

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health reported 228 new deaths involving Florida residents but to add some clarity to those numbers, the state added a feature to show deaths by date.
As of Friday, the state is reporting 9,141 Floridans and 135 non-residents have died of COVID-19. That is an increase of 228 residents and one additional non-resident since Thursday. Death spikes do not necessarily mean that all those deaths occurred in a 24-hour period, but that they have been reported in that time frame. To clarify,the Department of Health has recently added a feature in its daily report that shows the date of deaths for new reported fatalities.
There are currently 563,285 confirmed cases in the state involving 557,337 residents. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 9,554 Residents: 9,452 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 102
Conditions and Care Deaths: 242 Hospitalizations* Residents: 675 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,390 (46%) Female: 4,914 (52%) Unknown/No data: 148 (<1%)
Race: Black: 896 (9%) White: 4,276 (45%) Other: 1,292 (14%) Unknown/No Data: 2,988 (32%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,444 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 3,358 (36%) Unknown/No Data: 3,650 (39%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,479 Residents: 6,425 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 54
Conditions and Care Deaths: 167 Hospitalizations* Residents: 380 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 2,939 (46%) Female: 3,324 (52%) Unknown/No data: 162 (<1%)
Race: Black: 383 (6%) White: 2,542 (40%) Other: 537 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,963 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 605 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 2,237 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,583 (56%)
