Florida tops 9,000 deaths, state adds feature to show date of COVID-related deaths

As of Friday, the state is reporting 9,141 Floridans and 135 non-residents have died of COVID-19. That is an increase of 228 residents and one additional non-resident since Thursday. Death spikes do not necessarily mean that all those deaths occurred in a 24-hour period, but that they have been reported in that time frame. To clarify,the Department of Health has recently added a feature in its daily report that shows the date of deaths for new reported fatalities.