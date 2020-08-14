Florida tops 9,000 deaths, state adds feature to show date of COVID-related deaths

(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff | August 14, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 11:22 AM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health reported 228 new deaths involving Florida residents but to add some clarity to those numbers, the state added a feature to show deaths by date.

As of Friday, the state is reporting 9,141 Floridans and 135 non-residents have died of COVID-19. That is an increase of 228 residents and one additional non-resident since Thursday. Death spikes do not necessarily mean that all those deaths occurred in a 24-hour period, but that they have been reported in that time frame. To clarify,the Department of Health has recently added a feature in its daily report that shows the date of deaths for new reported fatalities.

There are currently 563,285 confirmed cases in the state involving 557,337 residents. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 9,554   Residents: 9,452   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 102

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 242   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 675     Non-Residents: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 4,390  (46%)   Female: 4,914 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 148 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 896  (9%)   White: 4,276  (45%)   Other: 1,292  (14%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,988  (32%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,444  (26%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,358  (36%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,650  (39%) 

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 6,479   Residents: 6,425   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 54

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 167   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 380     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 43

Gender:   Male: 2,939  (46%)   Female: 3,324 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 162 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 383  (6%)   White: 2,542  (40%)   Other: 537  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,963  (46%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 605  (9%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,237  (35%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,583  (56%)

