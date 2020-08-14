Florida State Dept. bans use of TikTok on state-owned devices

(WWSB) - Following security concerns over the social media app TikTok, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis signed an order Tuesday to ban the use of TikTok on state-supplied device and within department buildings.
Employees are also not allowed to use the app on their personal device at work.
TikTok has drawn scrutiny in recent weeks as President Donald Trump ordered a ban on it and other applications created from Chinese companies.
“The threat TikTok presents far outweighs any benefit the application could provide to official business of the agency and that is why I have decided to immediately ban the application from DFS devices and use of the app within our facilities,” Patronis said. “With reports of direct ties to the Communist Party of China, TikTok is a major security risk to the State of Florida and to the United States, and it has no place on state devices.”
