Florida to receive additional units of Remdesivir

(WWSB) - The state of Florida is receiving additional shipment of Remdesivir to aid in the state’s battle against the coronavirus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted Friday that the state will receive over 38,200 of the drug. Remdesivir is one of the preferred treatments used by hospitals for COVID-positive patients.
In total, the state will have secured over 180,000 vials of the treatment.
The drug was created by Gilead and has been previously tested for Ebola and coronaviruses like SARS.
