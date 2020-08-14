First Alert Weather: Pattern shift will bring earlier storms to the Suncost by Sunday

Over the weekend we will watch a cold front sink south and stall over the deep south and north Florida. This will push our high pressure ridge south and redirect our winds out of the southwest. This pattern will establish itself by Sunday or Monday and will bring a change to our weather. This “west wind pattern” favors and morning or early afternoon shower for the Suncoast and in the afternoon some drier weather as storms are pushed to the other coast. Additional, we will watch for a surge in moisture and a staled front to bring some possibly very wet days late next week.