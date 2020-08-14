First Alert Weather: Friday, August 14, 2020 - A warm and muggy weekend with sea breeze showers & thunderstorms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 70s. Winds will be out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph.
Skies will be mostly sunny to start the day with building clouds into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop off the sea breeze during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with feel-like temperatures ranging anywhere from 103-105 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be 10, which is very high. Seas will be less than 2-feet with smooth conditions on bay and inland waters.
