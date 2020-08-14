FHSAA board votes to begin fall sports season on August 24

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV/WWSB) - The Florida High School Athletic Association met Friday morning and the Board of Directors voted to start fall sports on Aug. 24, with an option to opt out of competing by Sept. 18.
The vote was 11 to 5 in favor of the measure. The Aug. 24 date is the earliest date teams can start practicing. The FHSAA Board of Directors also added districts can design regional calendars to permit play outside of the approved sport season calendar.
The board discussed a total of three options for fall sports.
The other options involved delays until October or November.
The board spent Friday morning discussing the impact high school sports has on the students and districts and just how viable it would be to start the fall sports seasons as planned. The FHSAA fall sports include football, cross country, golf, swimming and diving, and volleyball.
