AMBER Alert issued after video appears to show girl being abducted in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An AMBER alert has been issued after a video appears to show an abduction of a young girl.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that someone will recognize the potential suspect or the girl from surveillance video. The video was taken from a gas station near Goldenrod Road near Orlando.
Officials believe the girl is a Hispanic female in her teens but have no other info.
The only identifying clue they have is that the pair left the gas station in a 2004 Silver RAV4 with Florida tag 509-RXA.
Call 911 if you see the car or recognize either person.
