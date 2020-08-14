AMBER Alert issued after video appears to show girl being abducted in Orange County

AMBER Alert (Source: Orange County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff | August 14, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 1:53 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - An AMBER alert has been issued after a video appears to show an abduction of a young girl.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hoping that someone will recognize the potential suspect or the girl from surveillance video. The video was taken from a gas station near Goldenrod Road near Orlando.

Officials believe the girl is a Hispanic female in her teens but have no other info.

The only identifying clue they have is that the pair left the gas station in a 2004 Silver RAV4 with Florida tag 509-RXA.

Call 911 if you see the car or recognize either person.

