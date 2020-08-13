SMH enrolling healthy adults in new COVID-19 antibody trial

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital is enrolling healthy adults in a clinical trial testing for an experimental antibody cocktail to potentially prevent COVID-19.
The hospital is one of about 100 locations across the nation seeking as many as 2,000 healthy people in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Phase III Prevention study.
Hospital officials say the study should prove relatively quickly whether the lab-created antibody cocktail is effective at both preventing and treating the disease.
The study is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, in which participants receive either the REGN-CoV-2 antibody or a placebo.
To qualify for the trial, participants must have no symptoms of illness and must have been in close contact (typically residing in the same household) with an infected person in a 96-hour window prior to receiving the REGN-CoV-2 antibody treatment or placebo. All participants will be followed for safety for seven months after a month-long efficacy assessment period ends.
For more information about COVID-19 clinical trials available through Sarasota Memorial’s Clinical Research Center, call 941-917-2225 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.