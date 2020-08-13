Sarasota PD investigating 2 shooting incidents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are investigating two shooting incidents that happened Wednesday and Thursday. It brings the total of shots fired incidents in the city to four since Sunday.
Officers say they are not sure if any of the shootings this week are connected.
The first incident happened Wednesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sarasota Police officers were called to the 1600 block of 24th Street for a report of shots fired.
There were no reported injuries. When officers arrived, they found a home was struck twice by bullets.
Police officers say the complainant was uncooperative and aggressive toward officers.
Just after midnight Thursday, police officers responded to the 1400 block of 18th Street, Sarasota, for a report of an exchange of gunfire between a dark gray or black vehicle in front of a home on 18th Street and a group of people nearby. One person was struck by a fragment from the rounds that struck the home.
The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical treatment.
Since March 13, 2020, when a state of emergency was issued for the City of Sarasota for COVID-19, Sarasota Police officers have responded to 41 incidents where shots were fired.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.