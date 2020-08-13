North Port Police receive vest donations to protect K9 officers

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port’s Police Department received a charitable donation of bullet and stab protective vests to protect their K9 officers Nero, Bear, Dutch and Jett.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States
The vests are embroidered with the words “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
“We are very thankful for the donation of the vests to help protect our dogs. They are not only a valuable asset to protecting North Port, they are our partners and friends.” Says Sgt. Tony Donohew who oversees the NPPD K9 team.
To donate, you can visit Vested Interest’s site here.
A single vest can be sponsored with a donation of $960.
