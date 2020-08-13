Newtown residents and Sarasota Police concerned over spike in shootings

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has become a scary situation in the Newtown section of Sarasota. Four shootings already this week and forty-one since the beginning of the pandemic in March. At least seven people have been injured.
“I’m concerned that it’s only a matter of time when some innocent child or citizen in our community is struck by one of these stray bullets,” said Chief Bernadette DiPino with the Sarasota Police Department.
There are a lot of incidents where there is an exchange of gunfire. Sometimes a person gets struck, or sometimes homes and vehicles get hit with bullets. Newtown activist Valerie Buchand says this gun violence has got to stop.
“Let us find another way to solve our issues rather than shooting these guns, because once a bullet hits somebody, you are dead and there’s no coming back,” said Buchand. “So let us come together and reason with one another.”
One local Newtown Pastor tells ABC7, the people involved in these shootings have too much time on their hands.
“We’re going to try and fix it where they can come and talk their differences over and get someone that cares and responds,” said Pastor Wesley Tunstall Jr. with True Worship Outreach Ministry. “And give them the best advice we have to them, that they might not be so in a rage with everything.”
If you have any information regarding these shootings, you are being asked to contact authorities immediately. Police are continuing with their investigation.
“We need members of the community to help us, we just want this behavior to stop,” said DiPino. “We’re hoping that through outreach, I’ve met through different community leaders and elected officials to try to get the individuals to try to mediate, to come up to some conclusion, so that no one else gets hurt.”
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.