Mantaee County reschedules fireworks again

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual fireworks show over the Manatee River originally scheduled for the Fourth of July and delayed until Labor Day has been postponed again to avoid large gatherings next month.
The county says that increased COVID-19 numbers led to the cancellation of the Labor Day fireworks. Spectators at this event typically gather on the Green Bridge over the Manatee River and along the river on both sides. The size of the expected crowd would have posed a serious public-health concern.
No new date has been set at this time.
