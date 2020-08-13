Hillsborough County Schools announce new re-opening plan

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After a disagreement with the Florida Department of Education, Hillsborough County schools have opted to return to in-person classes beginning Aug. 31.
The in-person sessions will start a week after an eLearning kickoff on Aug. 24. Hillsborough County Schools had initially opted to go online for the entire first month of school but that was rejected by the Florida Department of Education.
The district sent a letter to parents stating that they would practice social distancing and implement cleaning and safety procedures.
During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wanted parents to have options if they did not feel comfortable sending their students back to class. Hillsborough County does have an online only option for parents who want to keep their students home.
