Florida DOH updates its latest COVID-19 totals, 6K+ new cases reported

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has released its latest COVID-19 totals. The state has confirmed 557,137 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 6236 cases since Wednesday.
The DOH is also reporting 9046 deaths statewide, involving 8,913 residents and 133 non-residents. Increases in deaths do not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Wednesday.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 9,554 Residents: 9,452 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 102
Conditions and Care Deaths: 242 Hospitalizations* Residents: 675 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,390 (46%) Female: 4,914 (52%) Unknown/No data: 148 (<1%)
Race: Black: 896 (9%) White: 4,276 (45%) Other: 1,292 (14%) Unknown/No Data: 2,988 (32%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,444 (26%) Not-Hispanic: 3,358 (36%) Unknown/No Data: 3,650 (39%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,479 Residents: 6,425 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 54
Conditions and Care Deaths: 167 Hospitalizations* Residents: 380 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 2,939 (46%) Female: 3,324 (52%) Unknown/No data: 162 (<1%)
Race: Black: 383 (6%) White: 2,542 (40%) Other: 537 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,963 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 605 (9%) Not-Hispanic: 2,237 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,583 (56%)
