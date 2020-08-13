Florida DOH updates its latest COVID-19 totals, 6K+ new cases reported

Florida DOH updates its latest COVID-19 totals, 6K+ new cases reported
(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff | August 13, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated August 13 at 12:34 PM

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health has released its latest COVID-19 totals. The state has confirmed 557,137 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 6236 cases since Wednesday.

The DOH is also reporting 9046 deaths statewide, involving 8,913 residents and 133 non-residents. Increases in deaths do not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Wednesday.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 9,554   Residents: 9,452   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 102

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 242   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 675     Non-Residents: 7

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 101   Median Age: 39

Gender:   Male: 4,390  (46%)   Female: 4,914 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 148 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 896  (9%)   White: 4,276  (45%)   Other: 1,292  (14%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,988  (32%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,444  (26%)   Not-Hispanic: 3,358  (36%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,650  (39%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 6,479   Residents: 6,425   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 54

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 167   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 380     Non-Residents: 12

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 104   Median Age: 43

Gender:   Male: 2,939  (46%)   Female: 3,324 (52%)   Unknown/No data: 162 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 383  (6%)   White: 2,542  (40%)   Other: 537  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 2,963  (46%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 605  (9%)   Not-Hispanic: 2,237  (35%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,583  (56%) 

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.