First Alert Weather: Thursday, August 13, 2020 - Another dose of scattered afternoon and evening storms to end the workweek

It’ll be a mostly sunny start with clouds building during the afternoon. Temperatures will run slightly above average and top out at 92-94 degrees. Fee-like temperatures will range anywhere from 103-105 degrees. Scattered showers and storms will develop along the sea breeze. A few outflow boundaries will keep a few showers and thunderstorms lingering well into the evening hours. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.