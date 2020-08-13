First Alert Weather: Chance for afternoon storms into the weekend. No tropical troubles for Florida this weekend.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pattern of a east wind light enough to allow for a strong sea-breeze in the afternoon will continue today. Moisture in the atmosphere and heating into the 90′s will combine with the sea-breeze to trigger showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening that are slow movers and will produce lots of rainfall. Watch for the storms to impact inland evening drive time today and tomorrow. The pattern are in this week may begin to shift a bit next week as high pressure sinks south and our winds turn from southeast to a more westerly direction. This is a pattern that brings morning showers near the coast and inland storms in the afternoon.