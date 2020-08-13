First Alert Traffic: Police investigating ‘traffic homicide’ in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - One westbound lane of State Road 64 E is open in Bradenton as crews work a ‘traffic homicide’ investigation.
The incident occurred Thursday afternoon near 52nd St E.
Bradenton Police say the area is experiencing heavy traffic even with the single lane and that if possible, you should avoid the area. Investigators are currently on scene and at this time there is no estimated duration of closing.
No other information was available at this time.
