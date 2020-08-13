Evictions unrelated to non-payment because of the pandemic to move forward

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The most recent extension of the moratorium for evictions and foreclosures has new verbiage that allows for evictions unrelated to the pandemic to move forward.
A real estate attorney tells ABC7 that they are in the process of helping several landlords with evictions that were already in motion right before the pause went into place.
“If they were already not paying before the moratorium hit, chances are it’s not COVID related,” said Icard Merrill attorney, Alyssa Nohren.
Nohren says the only way for an eviction to not go through right now is if the defendant proves that their non-payment is because of the pandemic.
The wording on the Governor’s most recent executive order clarifies that the moratorium only applies to people impacted by the pandemic who cannot pay because of loss of employment, receiving less income, or another loss of money because of COVID-19. It also points out the order does not suspend eviction proceedings that are not related to non-payments.
“For me to end up homeless, that makes no sense to me, I just don’t understand. Where’s the heart at? I don’t get it,” said Sarasota resident Devron Minion.
Devron Minion’s landlord in May didn’t want to renew his lease. He didn’t leave and was unable to pay rent the last three months because he’s temporarily out of a job because of the pandemic. This week he received an eviction notice and under the adapted moratorium order, it’s allowed. It’s something the original order signed in April didn’t clarify and stated any mortgage foreclosure or eviction was paused.
"The landlord has financial responsibilities as well. It's a trickle down effect," said Nohren.
Representatives with Legal Aid of Manasota say if you were impacted financially by the pandemic and haven’t been able to pay to keep a roof over your head all the debt is stacking up.
“There is some confusion that they don’t actually have to pay it back because there’s a moratorium. The moratorium does not erase any back rent. The rent that is due, unless you negotiate something with the landlord, that is money that is going to be due, so it’s going to have to be addressed,” said Manasota Legal Aid CEO, Linda Harradine.
With a few weeks left until the new executive order expires in September it’s uncertain if the governor will extended it again. As for Devron, he’s seeking help in his case and hoping for a miracle.
“I’m scared to death. So I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Minion.
Legal Aid of Manasota representatives say you can’t avoid the issue and recommend you reach out to them or an attorney to help you.
