Southbound lanes closed on I-75 just north of Manatee County due to overturned boat and trailer in the roadway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is on scene assisting Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with traffic on a roadway just north of the Manatee County line right now.
Deputies say the southbound lanes of I-75 just north of the Manatee County line are currently closed off due to an overturned boat and trailer in the roadway.
All motorists should avoid the area at this time if they can do so.
No further information is available at this this time.
