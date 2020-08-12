More than 8,100 new COVID-19 cases in Florida confirmed by FDOH

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 550,901 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 212 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Wednesday morning’s update.
545,040 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
8,765 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Tuesday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 9,468 Residents: 9,368 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 100
Conditions and Care Deaths: 242 Hospitalizations* Residents: 664 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,350 (46%) Female: 4,870 (52%) Unknown/No data: 139 (<1%)
Race: Black: 890 (10%) White: 4,223 (45%) Other: 1,259 (13%) Unknown/No Data: 2,996 (32%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,417 (26%) Non-Hispanic: 3,297 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,654 (39%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,394 Residents: 6,341 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 53
Conditions and Care Deaths: 166 Hospitalizations* Residents: 377 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 2,892 (46%) Female: 3,292 (52%) Unknown/No data: 157 (<1%)
Race: Black: 373 (6%) White: 2,511 (40%) Other: 531 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,926 (46%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 594 (9%) Non-Hispanic: 2,204 (35%) Unknown/No Data: 3,543 (56%)
According to FDOH data, eight new COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Manatee County.
Four new deaths were also recorded in Sarasota County according to Tuesday’s update from FDOH.
FDOH says COVID deaths are primarily found one of two ways. Either through a query of the vital statistics database, which locates death certificates, or through the medical examiner. The updates from this weekend were from the medical examiner.
The report date for deaths reflects the date that the Department received the information regarding the death and does not necessarily reflect the date the death occurred.
FDOH is also reporting that Manatee County has had 11 new hospitalizations since Tuesday’s update, while there are four new hospitalizations being confirmed in Sarasota County.
