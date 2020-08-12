Manatee County Schools not accepting face shields as a face mask replacement

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County Schools now say all staff and students must now wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth at schools this year.
This change was made by school board members Tuesday. The previous language required a mask or other acceptable face covering to be worn in schools, such as a face shield. However, multiple school board members said they wanted to change the language based on CDC guidelines that specifically recommend wearing a face mask.
School board member and Epidemiologist Dr. Scott Hopes explained why they voted to fix the requirement.
"The face shield is only to protect against splatters or droplets. And it's specifically intended to protect against splatters or droplets getting into the eye, or obviously the mouth when it's open. It does absolutely nothing in regards to filtering out the virus that you breathe in through the air or that you exhale," said Dr.Hopes.
He said district officials will have an emergency meeting Friday to clarify and make any necessary exceptions within the new language, such as medical exceptions.
This year, each student will be given two face masks. The district will also have extra to provide to anyone who may come to school without one.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.