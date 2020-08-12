Hundreds of jobs available on the Suncoast right now

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Unemployment numbers are slowing down in Florida, and business leaders at the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce say that although many companies have hit the re-set button and are cutting back on their staff because of the effects of the pandemic, others are thriving this summer and need more employees.
“This is the time if you’ve ever wanted to make a career change or get some skill training, those opportunities are going to be on the table for everyone to take a look at your industry and your situation,” Heather Kasten, the President and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, said.
Chamber leaders here on the Suncoast tell us the jobs that are in the biggest need right now are, of course, substitute teachers, healthcare workers and online customer service representative for local businesses. As well as, manufacturing, construction and grocery chains.
“Businesses here are really trying to adhere and cater to the guidelines. They’re starting to see traffic pick back up. I think we are going to continue being creative,” explained Kasten.
Plus, because of the increased demand in delivery services – especially from restaurants – Bite Squad is hiring 200 new drivers in Sarasota and Manatee Counties to provide contactless delivery for customers. The company will be providing every driver with face masks, hand sanitizers and gloves.
“Hopefully this will make a big impact to those who need it. You can sign up for blocks of two hours, you can hop on and do deliveries at your convenience, or you can do this full-time,” explained Geoff Roberts, the Suncoast Marketing Coordinator for Bite Squad.
The hospitality industry is also bouncing back. The Sarasota International Airport says flights and tourism numbers have greatly increased within the last month, and even new restaurants are opening on the Suncoast.
“When you talk to restaurant people they say if you’ve never open a restaurant to not even think about it, so I was already nervous because it’s a big venture. Now, with everything going on, I’m just like rather than just open one, I’d like to open a couple back to back,” Tyler Williams, Franchise Owner of Donatos Pizza, tells ABC7.
Even in the middle of a pandemic, Williams will be opening three Donatos Pizza locations in Sarasota, with the first one opening at the end of August. In total, they will be hiring 110 employees by December.
“I’ve owned businesses in the past, but it’s always been business to business, nation-wide. I’ve never been able to do something within the community. I’m excited that this is so local, and I’ll be able to do a lot of outreach to make a difference locally,” expressed Williams.
Plus, Suncoast business leaders have created a website – JOBFOCUS.COM – which shows hundreds of other jobs open right now.
