First Alert Weather: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - Typical summertime weather pattern continues for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A few showers and thunderstorms will linger this evening, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the mid-70s. Winds will be light and variable.
It’ll be a typical summertime day with mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon with a sea breeze moving inland during the day. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along the sea breeze and will become scattered about during the late afternoon and early evening. The best chance for any measurable rainfall will be east of I-75. Winds will be out of the east and will shift to the southwest at 5-10 mph.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV Index will be 11.4, which is extreme. Seas will be less than 2-feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. Overall, it should be a great day for beach-goers and boaters, however be aware of any thunderstorms that will develop during the afternoon hours.
