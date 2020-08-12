First Alert Weather: Our weather changes in a few days but expect more rain today.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Again today a light southeast wind will be replaced by the afternoon sea-breeze that will trigger showers and thunderstorms. We will start the day off with partly sunny skies and seasonable heat and humidity. As the day progresses our “feels like temperatures” will climb to 105-107 degrees. By noon the sea-breeze will begin to form and winds turn west. This will be the kicker that starts our afternoon thunderstorm process. The light winds will keep the storms slow-moving and able to produce lots of rain if you are under one of them. The heaviest rains will likely be just inland.
Over the next few days, some slightly drier air will move in and reduce the rain coverage this weekend. There will still be storms but just fewer of them. Next week we develop that west wind pattern again that will favor morning showers near the coast and afternoon storms well inland. Because of the lack of afternoon storms, our high temperatures will increase a few degrees. We will keep Tropical Depression 11, soon to be Tropical Storm Josephine, in the back of our minds this weekend and watch it’s track. However, it does not pose a threat to Florida at this time and will possibly dissipate by early next week, if not sooner.
