First Alert Weather: Our weather changes in a few days but expect more rain today.

Over the next few days, some slightly drier air will move in and reduce the rain coverage this weekend. There will still be storms but just fewer of them. Next week we develop that west wind pattern again that will favor morning showers near the coast and afternoon storms well inland. Because of the lack of afternoon storms, our high temperatures will increase a few degrees. We will keep Tropical Depression 11, soon to be Tropical Storm Josephine, in the back of our minds this weekend and watch it’s track. However, it does not pose a threat to Florida at this time and will possibly dissipate by early next week, if not sooner.