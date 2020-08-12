Deputies conducting a death investigation in Charlotte County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is conducting a death investigation in Punta Gorda.
Deputies say they received a call about a body floating in a canal at the intersection of Easy Street and Harbor on Olean Boulevard.
According to deputies, the call came in around 10:21 a.m. and the cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time.
The next of kin has not been identified, but deputies have identified the person as an older man.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about this incident should contact CCSO at 941-575-5250.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.