2 Bradenton men arrested in Colombia, accused of selling fake COVID cure

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Colombian officials have arrested two Bradenton men wanted in the U.S. on various charges.
They allegedly, illegally sold a bleach-like chemical as a miracle cure for the coronavirus and other diseases.
The Colombian prosecutor’s office said that Mark and Joseph Grennon were arrested in Santa Marta where they were allegedly shipping chlorine dioxide to clients in the U.S., Colombia and Africa.
This is a developing story and we will provide more information at a later time and date.
