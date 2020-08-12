Bradenton company invents mask-face shield hybrid for those with disabilities and children

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Each of the mask-face shields hybrids are handcrafted in the Tyton Designs Bradenton warehouse ofF 301 blvd. Owner, Ty Salvatore, is a parent of two little boys says he created masks comfortable for children for those who have advanced needs.
“I was born hearing impaired. I started focusing on what people are forgetting about and that’s people who have advanced needs. I know how important it is to have to see the educator’s mouth to hear or either to emulate what they’re doing and how they’re doing it,” explains Salvatore.
Eleonora Raso says thede hybrid masks are perfect for her daughter, Victoria who has a learning disability.
“She’s special needs and having ADHD. Everything makes her nervous. So for her to look at the speech therapist while she talks, she has to look at her mouth,” says Raso
Salvatore says Pasco County School District bought his masks for their employees.
The school district confirms they bought over a thousand masks for their bus drivers.
Now Salvatore hopes his hybrid mask will make their way into Manatee County schools. He says he sent masks to the school district to review for their use.
“Manatee County School District asked if we could send some samples and we did about a week and a half ago for their review and we have not heard back either yay or nay,” says Salvatore.
ABC 7 News has reached out to the Manatee County School District about the hybrid masks and have not heard back.
These mask-face shield hybrids are available for anyone to buy.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.