Tropical depression 11 develops in the Atlantic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Soon to be Josephine will be likely be named in the south central Atlantic on late Wednesday or early Thursday as conditions are somewhat favorable now but expected to turn hostile by this weekend.
Dry air and some shear expected to weaken the storm as it approaches the N. Leeward Islands this weekend. We are talking some 30 mph wind shear which should rip most of the storm apart on Saturday and Sunday.
Even if it were to develop it looks like this one would be passing north of Puerto Rico and typically these storms do not impact our weather. It remains to be seen as a lot can happen between now and then so we will watch it closely.
Our day to day weather looks like this. We will stay in a typical summer pattern with basically mid to late afternoon storms developing along the sea breeze front as it pushes slowly inland during the early afternoon.
The rain chance will be around 50% through Friday and possible a little less over the weekend.
Look for generally mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by increasing cloudiness during the afternoon hours.
Highs will be in the low to mid 90′s away from the beaches and near 90 at the coast.
For boaters look for winds out of the NE at 5 knots with a west wind developing in the early afternoon. Seas will be less than 2 feet and mostly smooth conditions in the bay and light chop in the Gulf.
