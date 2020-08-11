Suncoast congressman warns Floridians to prepare for the peak of hurricane season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Congressman Vern Buchanan is warning Floridians to prepare for the peak of hurricane season.
“People need to be ready in the age of COVID and plan accordingly,” Buchanan said. “You can’t wait until the last minute when the storm is bearing down on us.”
“I’m pleased to see that local officials are incorporating necessary safety and social distancing practices into their evacuation and shelter guidelines in order to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus,” the congressman said. “Floridians should make sure they are aware of the health and safety protocols.”
Revised forecasts are showing record-setting storm activity and NOAA says it’ll be an extremely active season.
They are predicting 19 to 25 storms and three to six major hurricanes.
Buchanan recently toured Manatee County’s Emergency Operations Center.
