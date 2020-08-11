SPD investigating two separate shootings that occurred in the past 48 hours

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) is investigating two separate shootings incidents that took place on Sunday and Monday.
Police say it is unknown if the two shootings are connected to each other.
According to police, the first shooting happened on on Sunday at approximately 6:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of Old Bradenton Road. Reportedly, witnesses told law enforcement officers (LEO’s) that they were standing outside in a driveway when a grey Chrysler 300 drove by and an unknown person fired shots in their direction.
There were not any injuries reported. Police say they found shell casings and a live round outside.
LEO’s say the second shooting occurred on Monday at approximately 8:45 p.m. in the 2800 block of Palmadelia Avenue. Police say they found a bullet in the side of a home.
Reportedly, a bullet hit a frame inside the home and was found on the floor. There were not any injuries reported and police say they located shell casings outside in the road at this location as well.
“I’m concerned about the safety of our community and our officers,” Bernadette DiPino, Chief of the Sarasota Police Department, said. “Gun violence impacts the physical and mental wellbeing of our citizens and police officers. We need the community’s help to end these shootings. I am worried innocent children and bystanders who can be hurt by a stray bullet. The fear of serious harm is real.”
Anyone with information on either one of these incidents should call SPD at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at the Sarasota Crime Stoppers website.
