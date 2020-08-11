Pedestrian killed during fatal crash on Cortez Road West on Tuesday morning

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 27-year-old man was killed on Tuesday morning during a fatal traffic crash that took place in Bradenton.
The crash took place around 1:05 a.m. on Cortez Road West and 37th Street West. It was a pedestrian vs. a vehicle.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say the 51-year-old driver of a sports utility vehicle was traveling eastbound on Cortez Road West while approaching 37th Street West.
According to troopers, the pedestrian was crossing the roadway, from south to north, from the Wildwood Professional Park driveway access.
Troopers say the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian in the eastbound lanes of Cortez Road West.
According to troopers the pedestrian landed in the travel lanes of the roadway and he passed away due to the injuries that he suffered.
This is an ongoing investigation that is being conducted by FHP.
