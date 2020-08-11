First Alert Weather: More of the slow moving storms in today’s forecast; drier air for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Not much has changed in the atmosphere over Florida since yesterday. High-pressure stretching from the Gulf to the Atlantic will still bring light and variable winds favoring an east flow. The sea-breeze will again build in the afternoon and be a driver in the formation of the afternoon storms. The winds will still be light enough that the storms will move in a slow fashion and could be heavy rainmakers. Timing will be similar to yesterday, with 2 pm to 3 pm an appropriate window for expecting the storms to form and grow. This general pattern will repeat for about three more days before some slightly drier air begins to slip in.
By the weekend we should be able to trim the rain chances to about 40% as the drier air establishes. That will only last for a few days before a front sags south into north Florida and nudges our high-pressure ridge south. This will turn our winds to the west and bring back moisture from the Gulf. Rain chances will go back up but the focus of storms will favor the other coast. You may recall the west wind pattern favors morning showers near the coast and then, by afternoon, the rains move well inland and out of our area.
