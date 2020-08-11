First Alert Weather: More of the slow moving storms in today’s forecast; drier air for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Not much has changed in the atmosphere over Florida since yesterday. High-pressure stretching from the Gulf to the Atlantic will still bring light and variable winds favoring an east flow. The sea-breeze will again build in the afternoon and be a driver in the formation of the afternoon storms. The winds will still be light enough that the storms will move in a slow fashion and could be heavy rainmakers. Timing will be similar to yesterday, with 2 pm to 3 pm an appropriate window for expecting the storms to form and grow. This general pattern will repeat for about three more days before some slightly drier air begins to slip in.