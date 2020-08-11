FDOH reports new single-day high of 276 COVID-19 related fatalities for Florida in Tuesday morning’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) is reporting 542,792 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 276 new statewide coronavirus related deaths in Tuesday morning’s update.
The 276 new COVID-19 related fatalities is a record for the state in terms of single-day numbers for the statewide COVID-19 death toll.
536,981 of these total cases involve Florida residents according to FDOH.
8,553 deaths have been confirmed statewide. The death spike does not mean that all the deaths occurred in the past 24 hours but that the data attributing the death to the coronavirus was handed over to the DOH since Monday’s totals.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 9,395 Residents: 9,300 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 95
Conditions and Care Deaths: 234 Hospitalizations* Residents: 653 Non-Residents: 6
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 101 Median Age: 39
Gender: Male: 4,325 Female: 4,836 Unknown/No data: 139
Race: Black: 879 (9%) White: 4,167 (45%) Other: 1,245 (13%) Unknown/No Data: 3,009 (32%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 6,314 Residents: 6,261 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 52
Conditions and Care Deaths: 162 Hospitalizations* Residents: 373 Non-Residents: 12
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 104 Median Age: 43
Gender: Male: 2,863 Female: 3,246 Unknown/No data: 152
Race: Black: 370 (6%) White: 2,476 (40%) Other: 524 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 2,891 (46%)
According to FDOH data, seven new COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Manatee County.
15 new deaths were also recorded in Sarasota County according to Tuesday’s update from FDOH.
FDOH says COVID deaths are primarily found one of two ways. Either through a query of the vital statistics database, which locates death certificates, or through the medical examiner. The updates from this weekend were from the medical examiner.
The report date for deaths reflects the date that the Department received the information regarding the death and does not necessarily reflect the date the death occurred.
FDOH is also reporting that Manatee County has had 20 new hospitalizations since Sunday’s update, while there is only one new hospitalization being confirmed in Sarasota County.
