Deputies searching for missing 27-year-old man last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a 27-year-old man that has been reported missing out of Bradenton.
Deputies say Jason Hackett was last seen at his mother’s home in the 900 block of 65th Avenue Drive West on Monday. Reportedly, when he arrived at the home an argument began and before leaving, Hackett threatened to harm himself.
He has not been seen since and it is believed that he may be in the Sarasota area.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
