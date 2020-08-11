Couple gets engaged in Sarasota in a prank proposal almost gone wrong

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A marriage proposal in Sarasota went viral over the weekend after the groom-to-be’s best friend threw the ring box overboard, all in an attempt to get creative.
So, we tracked down the happy couple to find out what really went down on that boat.
An engagement ring box takes a dive into the gulf, making for what appeared to be a sunset proposal gone wrong off shore in Sarasota, but that was the plan according to the groom to be.
“My best man, actually we had this crazy idea of tossing the ring overboard and it so happened to be my buddie’s 30th birthday so it worked perfect because we had all our good friends there,” the groom-to-be, Miles Sueharto, said. “I was shocked that he was proposing to me and then all of a sudden I see my ring go overboard.”
Sueharto takes the cake on a creative surprise proposal, and the internet seemed to think so too. Their engagement video went viral on social media and on major networks.
“We were so shocked. We did not expect that at all,” the bride-to-be, Angelina Zalesova, said.
“I don’t know if she thought the ring was in there or not,” Sueharto said.
“I did,” Zalesoava said.
“I thought the ring was in there,” Sueharto said. “So when I got the box back, I actually tossed it overboard, and then my buddy had the real ring so I grabbed it from him, and then got back down on one knee.”
Well, all’s well that ends well. Zalesova said yes and now she’s set to move to Sarasota from Colorado, so that their long distance love story will continue, on the Suncoast, with ‘I do.'
