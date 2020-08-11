Are you suffering from ‘Maskne’? Here’s how to fight it

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Many people are experiencing bumps, zits, and acne on their faces as a result of wearing a mask.
Dermatologists say the new term “Maskne”, was created to describe the break out on the face from mask-wearing.
But what is really “Maskne”?
Kaela Kaiser who is a paramedical esthetician and has a private practice “Polished Beauty Boutique” in Sarasota explains.
“What it is, its perioral dermatitis,”
She says many people are suffering from this unique form of dermatitis.
We talked with several people who shared their experiences with us.
I would break out every other day. And my face is normally clear so I was like whats going on,” says Tylar Hagen
“Almost like little ant trails on the top of my lip it’s so weird,” says Chelsea Linde.
“So often as I would wear my mask. I was getting bumps just around my face everywhere,” says Nadya Ellis.
Kasier says there are two main factors that are causing “Maskne”.
”One is the rubbing of the mask which causes people to get sores and stuff under the nose. And zits, people are getting cyst and people are getting whiteheads, clogged pores and all that stuff. It’s from the mask,” explains Kaiser.
Health officials advise us to wear a mask to help fight the spread of COVID-19, but how do you help fight the spread of Maskne?
Kaiser gave us these tips.
“You want to take out as much as I can. In this instance, you can’t take the mas out. I would take out laundry detergent, fabric softener, free and clear everything. Any botanical type of natural products a lot of those are plant-based. Plants are problematic,” says Kasier.
