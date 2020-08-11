All lanes of the 12th Street and North Tuttle Avenue intersection in Sarasota have re-opened

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened at the 12th Street and North Tuttle Avenue intersection in Sarasota.
The roadway had been closed down due to a gas leak in the area.
According to the Sarasota County Fire Department Battalion Chief that was on the scene, an underground natural gas line was struck by a company that was doing work in the area.
Crews are still in the area working on the gas lines, but all are now free to safely travel on the roadway once again.
