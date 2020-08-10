Supervisor of Elections announces temporary polling location changes in Sarasota County for primary election day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Supervisor of Elections in Sarasota County, Ron Turner, announced on Monday that several temporary polling place changes for August 18, which is primary election day in Florida.
The following are the temporary polling location changes:
- Precinct 135, St Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota Moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota 34241
- Precinct 213, Plymouth Harbor, 700 John Ringling Blvd, Sarasota Moving to St Armands Key Lutheran Church, 40 N Adams Dr, Sarasota 34236
- Precinct 217, Fruitville Ministry Park, 3375 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota Moving to Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota 34232
- Precinct 303, St Margaret of Scotland, 8700 State Road 72, Sarasota Moving to Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd, Sarasota 34241
- Precinct 307, Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N Auburn Rd, Venice Moving to Church of the Nazarene, 1535 E Venice Ave, Venice 34292
- Precinct 321, Colonial Baptist Church, 2400 Taylor Ranch Trl, Venice Moving to Woodmere Park, 3951 Woodmere Park Blvd, Venice 34293
- Precinct 323, Lazy River Village, 10500 Tamiami Trl S, North Port Moving to Harbor Cove, 499 Imperial Dr, North Port 34287
- Precinct 543, Alameda Isles, 1 Alameda Grande, Englewood Moving to Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S River Rd, Englewood 34223
Precinct 415, St Andrew United Church, Precinct 417, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, Precinct 423, Faith Lutheran Church, Precinct 425, Covenant Life Presbyterian Church, and Precinct 429, Venetian Park Estates, will all be re-locating their polling locations to Sarasota Square Mall.
Precinct 519 Emmanuel Lutheran Church, and Precinct 521, Country Club Estates, will be moving their polling locations to the Venice Community Center.
Precinct 521, Country Club Estates, and Precinct 541, New Life Church, will both be moving their polling locations to the Woodmere Park in Venice.
