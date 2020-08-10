Suncoast Career Source creates virtual career fair for job seekers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - CareerSource Suncoast will host its first virtual job fair on Tuesday, August 18 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Career seekers may register for free.
More than 50 employers from Manatee and Sarasota counties will be available throughout the day to meet with job seekers via text chat and some may also have video capabilities, though a webcam is not required to attend.
Employers include Adecco, Aviva, Babe’s Plumbing, Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County, MCR Health, MyUS, Sarasota County Government, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Taylor Made, Teakdecking Systems and more.
Many industries are represented and positions range from entry-level to professional.
This event is free to attend, however, career seekers are required to be registered in order to sign-up for the event.
For more details and information on how to register as a career seeker or an employer, click here.
