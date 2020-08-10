Music classes being pulled temporarily in Manatee County schools during pandemic

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Band and other music programs such as chorus are being pulled from Manatee County schools during at least the first semester of the school year, which starts on Monday, August 17th. The school district says they will still offer Music Appreciation classes.
“In band, instruments are shared among students and obviously because of COVID-19 we cannot have students sharing instruments.”
All six of Michael Yarborough’s children are in band or other music programs including two at Parrish High School.
“As a parent, disappointment, because my children are so involved in music,” said Yarborough.
In addition to the safety and health concerns, Hopes says another issue is that the school district is offering three different options for schooling which complicates things.
“Based on student enrollment, some courses aren’t being offered,” said Hopes. “But also with regards to those courses which are too difficult to comply with the CDC guidance on reopening schools.”
School board members say they will continue to evaluate this situation during the school year. Yarborough and other parents as well as students and teachers will bring up their concerns with the school board at their meeting on Tuesday, August 11th.
“There has to be a way that we can incorporate all the electives that were pulled including music, that they reevaluate,” said Yarborough. “I’m sure that we can come to some sort of compromised situation that would include CDC recommended safety guidelines that would allow the kids to still continue in music.”
