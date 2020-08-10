How Manatee County Schools plan to keep buildings clean this year

"I think it's not just going to be one thing. It's going to be a multitude of things and that's just part of the bigger picture. It's the products, it's the practices, it goes beyond that. We want our parents to model these behaviors at home so the students who come to our schools know what to expect. Cover your face, wash your hands. It's so important and we're asking our parents and members of our community to model these behaviors and enforce them so when the kids come to school, they're ready to go," said Todd Henson, who is the Director of Maintenance and Operations for Manatee County School District.